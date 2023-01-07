"He can play better and work harder": Roberto De Zerbi discusses issues with Brighton star man

Roberto De Zerbi has discussed at length the issues with Leandro Trossard since the Belgium international returned from the World Cup.

The Belgium playmaker was dropped to the bench by the Brighton boss in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Everton, with his replacement Evan Ferguson scoring and assisting on his Premier League debut for the club.

In the pre-match press conference for Albion’s FA Cup tie with Middleborough, De Zerbi made it clear he was unhappy with Trossard’s work rate since returning from Qatar.

De Zerbi said: “I want players that work for the team on the pitch. Leandro knows very well my opinion, my idea. I spoke a lot of time with him.

"I like him as a player but I want more from him because he can play better and can work harder and can run more on the pitch. I want a player who gives 100 per cent in every training session and game. Without this characteristic you cannot play with me.”

Before the World Cup, Trossard was in fine form for the Albion, scoring seven and assisting two in 14 Premier League appearances.

The 28-year-old was selected for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium squad, but only featured from the bench in what was a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils, as they left the competition at the group stage.

On his first game back for the club since returning from the Middle East, Trossard came off the bench and missed a spot-kick as Brighton crashed out of the EFL Cup to League One Charlton on penalties.

The Seagulls’ talisman also provided below-par performances against Southampton and Arsenal, failing to provide a goal or an assist before being dropped for the victory at Goodison Park.

De Zerbi does not believe the World Cup disappointment is to blame for Trossard’s poor form, with the Italian saying: “I don't know if its the World Cup. I have to wait and see and watch what my player does on the pitch.

"After a problem, I’m always open to understand and help my players in all situations, but on the pitch I want 100% per cent. I can’t understand 80 per cent or 90 per cent."

The winger has six months left on his current Brighton contract and there have been numerous reports linking him with Chelsea and joining up with former manager Graham Potter.

Back in September, Trossard told the Belgium media if the opportunity to move to Stamford Bridge arose, he would take it. Speculation of his move was then heightened by a rich vein-of-form, which included a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield in De Zerbi’s first game in charge of the club.

When asked about whether these transfer rumours had affected his player, De Zerbi offered little comment, but stated Trossard was one of his best players and that i was down to the him to force his way back into the starting line-up.

De Zerbi said: “He is one of the best players for us and I would like to play with Leo in the first eleven. But it doesn't depend only by me, but it depends by him.”

Trossard’s dip in form as also coincided with the emergence of players such as Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma and Jeremy Sarmiento in the attacking positions.

All three played a pivotal role in securing victory over Everton on Tuesday and are likely to start tomorrow’s game at the Riverside Stadium.

