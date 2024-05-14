Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match at Newcastle United

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without key defender Joel Veltman for Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Veltman, 32, has impressed for Brighton of late and scored in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park last weekend.

His experience on the right flank has been vital as Albion have struggled in that position recently due to injuries to Tariq Lamptey, Jack Hinshelwood and James Milner.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi however ruled Veltman out of the Chelsea game as the former Ajax man picked up a knock during the second half at Newcastle. It’s unclear at this stage if he’s available for the Man United clash on Sunday.

"We have lost Joel Veltman," said the Italian. “I don’t know if he can be available for the next game or against Manchester United. There’s no other news. I don’t know if he can play Sunday."

On the plus side, 20-goal striker Joao Pedro – who missed the Newcastle clash with an ankle issue – should be fit to return and face Chelsea. It could allow De Zerbi to rest experienced striker Danny Welbeck. Elsewhere Tariq Lamptey could be available from the start against his former club after he featured in the second half at Newcastle following his latest muscular injury.