'He has got previous' - Former Premier League star delivers João Pedro verdict after red card

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 16:53 BST
João Pedro has been called ‘silly’ by a former Premier League defender after his red card at Brentford.

With Albion losing 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium, Pedro was sent off for violent conduct – his first career red card.

The Premier League Match Centre announced on X (formerly Twitter): “The referee’s call of red card to João Pedro was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the actions deemed as violent conduct.”

The incident unfolded when Albion’s Brazilian talisman was tangling for a long ball with Nathan Collins.

João Pedro has been called ‘silly’ by a former Premier League defender after his red card at Brentford. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)João Pedro has been called ‘silly’ by a former Premier League defender after his red card at Brentford. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Pedro appeared to hit out at the Brentford defender and Tim Robinson gave him his marching orders. The Brighton man was lucky to avoid a red card in the reverse fixture against Brentford in December 2024 – when he swung an elbow at Yehor Yarmolyuk

Stephen Warnock, former Aston Villa and Liverpool defender, said on Football Focus: “It was silly from Joao Pedro but this is not the first time we have seen that from him this season. He has got previous.

"It looks like the arms come up into an area and you think, why are you doing that? Completely off the ball. From what we saw initially I think it is a red card.”

Pedro now faces a three match ban which will be him miss West Ham (h), Newcastle (h) and Wolves (a). All being well, the 23-year-old former Watford man should be available to face Liverpool (h) and the final match against Tottenham (a).

