Brighton loanee Evan Ferguson looks set for West Ham United debut

Brighton loan ace Evan Ferguson is set to make his West Ham debut when they host Brentford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland striker arrived from Brighton on transfer deadline day.

Ferguson burst on to the scene as a teenager on the south coast, although injuries have slowed his progress this season.

But West Ham manager Graham Potter, who gave Ferguson his debut when he was Brighton boss, says the player is ready to make his mark in claret and blue.

“He’s trained well,” said Potter. “He hasn’t played loads of football recently, so we have to be careful with that.

“He’s shown his quality, is ready to help the team and we feel he’ll just get better and better.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler agreed with the loan move for the striker who made just two Premier League starts for the Seagulls in the first half of the season.

Hurzeler said of the move: "Evan has had a frustrating 12 months with injuries and for him to get back to the level he's capable of and to continue his development, he really needs to be playing regularly.

"This loan gives him that opportunity, and under a manager he knows well. We are looking forward to watching Evan's progress over the next few months, and we wish him well."