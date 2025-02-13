'He hasn't' - West Ham make latest Evan Ferguson decision after January transfer from Brighton

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 13th Feb 2025, 17:56 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 18:01 BST
Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion joined West Ham on transfer deadline dayplaceholder image
Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion joined West Ham on transfer deadline day
Brighton loanee Evan Ferguson looks set for West Ham United debut

Brighton loan ace Evan Ferguson is set to make his West Ham debut when they host Brentford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland striker arrived from Brighton on transfer deadline day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ferguson burst on to the scene as a teenager on the south coast, although injuries have slowed his progress this season.

Follow all the Albion latest on our Brighton and Hove Albion FC - SussexWorld Facebook page.

But West Ham manager Graham Potter, who gave Ferguson his debut when he was Brighton boss, says the player is ready to make his mark in claret and blue.

“He’s trained well,” said Potter. “He hasn’t played loads of football recently, so we have to be careful with that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s shown his quality, is ready to help the team and we feel he’ll just get better and better.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler agreed with the loan move for the striker who made just two Premier League starts for the Seagulls in the first half of the season.

Hurzeler said of the move: "Evan has had a frustrating 12 months with injuries and for him to get back to the level he's capable of and to continue his development, he really needs to be playing regularly.

"This loan gives him that opportunity, and under a manager he knows well. We are looking forward to watching Evan's progress over the next few months, and we wish him well."

For your next Albion read: Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler breaks silence on Tariq Lamptey as contract ticks down

Related topics:BrightonFabian HurzelerWest HamGraham PotterBrentfordAlbionRepublic of Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice