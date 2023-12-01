Roberto De Zerbi reserved high praise for Jack Hinshelwood after the 18-year-old helped Brighton to secure a vital 1-0 win at AEK Athens in the Europa League.

Albion’s injury crisis gave the youngster a chance to impress on the European stage for the first time his career.

Playing at left-back – before moving into the midfield for the final 15 minutes – the academy graduate barely put a foot wrong as the Seagulls confirmed their place in the knock-out rounds.

Worthing-born Hinshelwood – who became the fourth generation of direct descendants in his family to make an appearance in the Premier League earlier this year – was given high praise by his manager after win in Greece.

Brighton teenager Jack Hinshelwood has impressed Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

"Jack is a top player – a really top player because he plays with personality, courage and leadership,” De Zerbi told TNT Sports.

"He is a leader. He is another Lewis Dunk, another Pascal Gross, another Danny Welbeck or Adam Lallana.

"I am lucky because I have many players with this spirit, passion and soul."

Following the enthralling 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest, Albion came through in tough circumstances to seal their third successive Europa League victory. Click here to see our player ratings.

De Zerbi said: “I am proud of the players and for our fans, club, our owner and the people who work inside of the club. It's another historic day.

"Now we want to reach the first place on the table because it's important. We could play two games less.

“From tomorrow, we have to think about [the game against Chelsea] Stamford Bridge [on Sunday, December 3] because the Premier League is not finished.”

De Zerbi said Brighton will ‘have to fight and play better than we did today’ to beat Chelsea.

"Today, we didn't play well,” he admitted. “We didn't play in our style but it's a very tough moment.

"AEK are a good team. This is a very hard stadium [to play in].

“It’s a great atmosphere and we are not used to playing in this stadium. We are not in the best physical condition and it can happen.

"We lost the balance in the first half. It's difficult when you play against a team that needs only one result. They have to win.

“In terms of character, we played a great game for our fans.”

The Italian also set a challenge for Joao Pedro, who scored the winning goal from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the box. It was the Brazilian’s third successful spot-kick against the Greek side this season – and his fourth in the competition.

The striker, 22, briefly became the competition’s leading goal-scorer with five goals before it was equalled by Marseille’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his hat-trick against Ajax.

“I think he can play better and score more goals,” De Zerbi said, when asked about Pedro.