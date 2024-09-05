'He is great' - Brighton striker nominated for top award alongside Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea stars

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Manchester United

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has been recognised for his efforts in Albion’s unbeaten start to the season.

Welbeck has started the season in fine fashion with two goals and one assist in his first three Premier League outings

The Brighton and Hove Albion website stated: “His goals against Everton and former club Manchester United have earned him a nomination for EA Sports Player of the Month.

“The other nominees are: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana, Cole Palmer of Chelsea, Arsenal’s David Raya and Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.”

Welbeck, 33, has been a key figure since new boss Fabian Hurzeler arrived at Brighton this summer.

“I share my opinions and he shares back his opinions,” said Hurzeler, speaking after Albion’s 2-1 win against Manchester United. “He is a great teammate and is paying attention a lot. He helps everybody and for me it's enjoyable to work with him.”

The German, who is two years younger than Welbeck, previously said: “I’m listening to the experienced players because I can also learn from them. That’s something very open and the players know it. In the end they have experienced more things on the pitch than me – I’m not afraid of saying that because it’s true.

"I can learn from them and hear their opinions to help me prepare for a match against Manchester United. Danny Welbeck played there and maybe he has some more knowledge about the club and about the behaviour of their players. I would be silly if I didn’t use it. In the end, of course, it’s my job to make the decisions and the clear preparation to have the right match plan for a great opponent.”

You can vote for Danny Welbeck here.