Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton’s marquee summer signing Mats Wieffer said he is ‘really looking forward’ to the start of the Premier League season after his first appearance at the Amex Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wieffer, 24 – a £25m signing from Feyenoord – started in an Albion shirt for the first time in their final pre-season friendly against Villarreal this afternoon (Saturday, August 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutchman impressed in the match, which Brighton comfortably won 4-0.

Speaking to reporters post-match, he said: “It's of course what you want [to get minutes]. I was out for a longer period so you need to get minutes to get fit and get used to the playing style and the team.

Mats Wieffer, 24 – a £25m signing from Feyenoord – started in an Albion shirt for the first time in their final pre-season friendly against Villarreal this afternoon (Saturday, August 10). (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"We played good as a team today. A bit up and down in the first 15 minutes but we played well after the goal and deserved to win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wieffer missed Euro 2024 through injury and he’s working his way back to full match fitness.

Asked how he felt after playing for an hour, the defensive midfielder added: “At the moment, I feel nothing, which is good. I'm trying to get fitter and fitter.”

Wieffer, who is contracted at Brighton until 2029, made his professional debut for FC Twente in 2018 and made more than 70 appearances in two seasons with Excelsior before joining Feyenoord in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In two seasons with Feyenoord, Wieffer contributed nine goals and 11 assists in 79 games.

The Dutchman said he is enjoying working with Fabian Hurzeler and said the playing style is similar to the one deployed by Arne Slot at Feyenoord. Slot is now the manager of Liverpool and he tried to convince Wieffer to join him at Anfield.

"At my previous club, I played a little bit the same way,” Wieffer said. “There are some differences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the end, I think it suits me well. I have to adapt of course. I’ve been training for three weeks with the team. There are lots of things to improve but it’s getting better and better.

"I have to get used to it [the Premier League]. I'm really looking forward to it.

“I will try to play as many games as possible and help the team. We want to end as high as possible in the league and play nice football. They are the main objectives for now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he would like to be a leader in this Albion side, Wieffer responded: “I think I can do that. In the six position, you have to do that.

"You have to put the players in the right position in front of you. Especially with pressing, you need to do that. They can play out of the pressure otherwise. I have to get used to it. I try my best to do it.”

Wieffer said his compatriots – Joel Veltman, Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke – have helped him settle at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also enjoyed playing alongside Premier League veteran at the Amex.

“He [Milner] has a lot of experience and I talk a lot with him about what I can do better,” Wieffer said. “He knows everything about the competition we are playing in. It’s really nice to play with him."

On how is enjoying life in Brighton, Wieffer added: “Until now, I'm staying in a hotel but I hope to move out soon.

"Next week, I hope to get a car so I can move around around a bit. The weather has been good up until now. I like being near the beach."