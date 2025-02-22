'He knows' – Ex-Man City man gives verdict on Brighton star after £60m transfer decision

Brighton talent hailed as the best in the world

Former Manchester City and England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Brighton should build their team around Kaoru Mitoma.

Mitoma, 27, has been excellent for Brighton this season. He has six goals and three assists from 23 starts, including his sublime effort in the 3-0 win against Chelsea last week.

Last month the club turned down an offer – believed to be around £60m – from Saudi Pro-League club Al-Nassr.

Wright-Phillips, who made 153 appearances for Manchester City, said: “I’m impressed with Kaoru Mitoma every time I watch him. I can understand why they turned down a massive fee from Saudi Arabia for him and it shows they now see that if they want to continue to climb up the Premier League, they can’t keep selling their best players.

"They’ve done that for the past few years, but now they must start building around those key players rather than selling them.

“I’d consider him to be one of the best wingers in the world now. I’m surprised no European clubs tried to sign him in the summer because he could easily fit into any of the top teams in the Premier League.

"He’s a quality dribbler; a good passer and he creates chances – he also knows where the goal is. I’d put him right up there.”

Brighton spent more than £200m last summer, and head coach Fabian Hurzeler has plenty of attacking talent, including Yankuba Minteh, who joined from Newcastle for around £30m.

Wright-Phillips added: “Brighton has an abundance of talent on the wing with Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Simon Adingra and Brajan Gruda.

"For me, being a winger myself, it’s very exciting to watch them and see them taking players on and trying to make things happen.

“I think Minteh is slightly different, and he played in an attacking wing-back role against Chelsea. I know he got two goals, but I was also impressed with him defensively because he helped them to shut up shop in that game. He nullified their threats down the wing on his side.”

The Seagulls are 11th in the Premier League and Mitoma and Co are back in action later today at basement club Southampton. On Tuesday night they welcome Champions League-chasing Bournemouth to the Amex Stadium.