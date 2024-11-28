'He knows' – Fabian Hurzeler reacts to awkward Lewis Dunk question as skipper returns

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is available to face Southampton at the Amex Stadium tonight – but should he be selected?

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is fit again after a calf injury but his place in the team to face Southampton is far from certain.

Dunk has missed the last five-matches and in his absence defenders Jan Paul van Hecke and Igor Julio have impressed.

The centre back pairing were excellent in the 2-1 home win against Manchester City and also stood up well to heavy pressure at the Vitality Stadium last Saturday to claim three points at Bournemouth.

Van Hecke, a Dutch international, looks a nailed-on starter these days and it would be harsh to drop Igor as the Brazilian has hardly put a foot wrong.

It’s been a long while since Dunk has faced such strong competition for his spot. The captain has made a total of 467 appearances for his boyhood club and has been the foundation of Brighton’s rise from League One to the top end of the Premier League.

If he’s fit, he plays has been the way for many managers over the years and while that may not be coming to an end just yet, this is perhaps the biggest threat the 33-year-old has faced.

"He is my captain,” Hurzeler told Sussex World. “And he is captain for a long time now and he is a player of big quality. It is very important to also see his role and what he gives to the team.

"We should never underestimate this. Of course Igor and JP, they are doing great jobs so far and that gives us competition in the training. Lewis is a very important player for me. He helps the team, he helps me, he has great experience and knows what to do to be successful in the Premier League.

"Now we have a lot of games and I'm sure there will be several options to change the formation and the players who are playing together. Igor and Lewis, Lewis and JP, Lewis, JP and Igor... it's an option they can all play together.

"I love the way they are all back and they are all in great shape. Now we will see how fast Lewis is back in the team, get him reintegrated. But it is clear he is my captain and he's one of the most important players in the team for me and he will help us to be successful.”

Hurzeler also praised the attitude shown by Igor as he previously struggled to get in the team and highlighted the Brazilian as an example to the likes of Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso, who have hardly featured this term.

“The best example is Igor,” Hurzeler added. “Nobody expected Igor to play this many games in this phase. Igor always made himself sure that he's ready for the games. That when he gets the chance, that he uses it.

“He was always there in training. He always trained hard and he never complained. He accepted his role. And then when he got the chance, he was there. And that's the same thing what I demand from the other players.”