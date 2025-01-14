Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists you can argue for and against Julio Enciso going out on loan this January.

The Paraguay playmaker struggled to make an impact in the early part of the season but started recently to force his way into Hurzeler's first team thinking.

His first start in the Premier League this term came in the 0-0 draw against Brentford and he also started the next game, a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Julio Enciso of Brighton & Hove Albion continues to be linked with a loan move away

He dropped out for the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium but then impressed in the 4-0 FA Cup win at Norwich last Saturday. Enciso played up front with Georginio Rutter at Carrow Road and netted a well-taken third for the Seagulls, his first goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Enciso, who joined Brighton for around £9m from Club Libertad Asunción in 2022, will now hope to play a major role in Albion's next two Premier League matches as they travel to Ipswich Town on Thursday and Manchester United on Sunday.

Despite his recent run of form, speculation persists on a possible loan move this January for the 20-year-old, who is contracted with the Seagulls until 2026.

"There are arguments for and against,” said Hurzeler ahead of Brighton’s trip to Portman Road. “But the most important is that he knows our arguments, that we know his arguments, that he's giving everything for the club.

“Because in the end, he always says that he really likes to play for Brighton and that's why I think he already showed it this season so far."

The game at Norwich was probably the best performance Enciso has delivered so far as his work-rate off the ball matched his skill and guile with it.

“He proved it last Saturday against Norwich,” Hurzeler added. “We are really happy to have him here in the squad. We always have to negotiate what is the best for the individual development from the player.

"What is helpful at the moment? Is it like playing every game or is it training with the highest quality and not playing every game? So that's always a thing where we have to exchange with the player, where we have to negotiate what is the most helpful for the club, what is the most helpful for the player and then I'm sure that we will make the right decision.”

Of the recent speculation, Hurzeler added: “We will never comment on anything in the public and I'm sure that you will get to know it first when something will happen. But to be honest, I'm happy how he works.”