'He needs to play' - Brighton midfielder on the cusp of surprise loan move to Championship

Taylor Richards has featured twice in the Premier League for Brighton this season

Brighton' s talented young midfielder Taylor Richards looks set to join Championship outfit Birmingham City on loan, according to TalkSport

Richards, 21, impressed last season while on loan at League One Doncaster and has made two appearances in the Premier League - both as late substitutes against Everton and Wolves.

The midfielder is highly regarded at Brighton but first team opportunities have been limited this season for Graham Potter's team who are ninth in the league standings.

Richards would be the second signing in as many days for Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer following the arrival of Teden Mengi from Manchester United on Tuesday.

His arrival would be a like-for-like replacement for the recently departed Riley McGree who had become a favourite among bluenoses.

Richards signed a new three-year-deal with Brighton back in August 2021 and although Potter feels he has benefitted from training and being involved in the matchday squads, playing regular football in the Championship would be beneficial at this stage of his development.

"Both have benefitted from being around with the group," Potter added when asked about the January plan for Richards and defender Haydon Roberts. "From being around the group and training with us and competing every day in the Premier League.

"But at the same time, you also have to understand that they will also benefit from playing regular football matches and dealing with that. So it is a balance.

"You have always got to make the decision when the window opens, where the group is, what the possibilities are for us, but we are looking at it both ways and I am sure we will make the right decision."