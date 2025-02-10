'He showed his commitment' - Fabian Hurzeler backs Brighton's transfer decision after £60m bid

Fabian Hurzeler is delighted Kaoru Mitoma is still a Brighton and Hove Albion player.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Japan international Mitoma was linked with a potential move to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in January.

Al Nassr made a formal offer of £60m for the 27-year-old, which was immediately rejected by the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saudi outfit were expected to return with an increased offer before their transfer window closed and test Brighton’s resolve further but that did not materialise.

Fabian Hurzeler is delighted Kaoru Mitoma is still a Brighton and Hove Albion player. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

After Mitoma scored the winning goal against Chelsea in the FA Cup on Saturday night, Hurzeler was asked for his verdict on the transfer saga.

He said: “I'm pleased [he is still a Brighton player].

"But I think he's also pleased that he's playing for Brighton because he also knows what he gets from us and he knows that he can develop here.

"He showed his commitment from the first day. He was never asked in the club to respond to that offer. So we showed an impressive reaction beside and on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion bounced back superbly after the 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, deservedly beating Chelsea 2-1 at the Amex. Just the one change was made to the side, with the fit-again Carlos Baleba replacing Joao Pedro.

Baleba was crucial to the FA Cup fourth round win as he solidified the midfield, and Jack Hinshelwood looked far more settled alongside him.

Hurzeler said: “I think we all know that Carlos has an impact on our game because of his physicality, because of his quality in possession. Today he proved it in an impressive way. He was very present, he played very mature and we are happy to have him back.”

Georginio Rutter was equally impressive – scoring the equaliser before setting up the winning goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler said: “I think he showed that he adapted to the Premier League, that he can play very intense and that he can be resilient in personal duels. There were a lot of personal duels today and he proved that he can win the majority of them.

"That's why I'm happy with him. But in general, we can go through now all the individual players. They all showed a great reaction and a great performance.”

Things were not all positive as Lewis Dunk was forced off with an injury at half-time. He went down in his own box towards the end of the first-half but was briefly able to carry on before the interval.

“We have to see it,” Hurzeler said. “There will be a scan and then I can say more.”