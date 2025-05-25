'He suffered' - Fabian Hurzeler hails local boy after brace against Europa League winners Spurs

Fabian Hurzeler praised Jack Hinshelwood after a stellar performance against Spurs.

Brighton played Spurs away in a Premier League clash on Sunday, May 25.

Spurs began the game full of confidence, coming off their Europa League win on Wednesday.

The stadium was booming with an attendance of 61,449 as Tottenham looked to round off the season with a win.

Jack Hinshelwood was praised by Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler after a brace against Spurs (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

The Europa League winners opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Mats Wieffer trod on Mathys Tel’s foot in the box, awarding the home side a penalty. It was a really clumsy challenge and a poor one to concede.

In the second half, Albion were able to level the score thanks to a corner from Gruda, which was headed on by Webster, it fell kindly to Jack Hinshelwood who rifled it home from close range.

After that, the Seagulls were well and truly knocking on Tottenham's door. Their energy levels and attack became prominent, forcing the opposition into defence.

Albion came very close in the 63rd minute of the fixture, with Baleba’s deflected shot hitting the post.

Then in the 65th minute, Jack Hinshelwood gave Brighton the lead with an extremely cheeky backheeled goal from close in. That was his third goal in two matches.

Albion weren’t done there. Diego Gomez was fouled in the box near the end, which awarded his side a penalty. From the spot, Matt O’Riley finished it off expertly.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Diego Gomez, rifled that ball into the top-left corner from outside the box. It was a lovely strike and rounded off a solid performance from Brighton.

In the post-match press conference after the game, Sussex World asked Hurzeler about his thoughts on Jack Hinshelwood.

At 20 years old, he’s been a very versatile option for the Seagulls. In the last two games of the season, the youngster netted three goals

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I'm very pleased and very happy for him.

"He's a homegrown player, he went through all the academy teams. He suffered in the last period, but he never gave up. He always showed great performances in training sessions.

"He tried to improve himself every day, and today he gets the awards for all his effort.”