Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder will hope to get a chance to resurrect his Brighton career under Fabian Hurzeler.

Moder, 26, looked to be leaving the Seagulls this summer as he almost joined Leicester City as part of the package to bring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the Amex Stadium.

The £25m deal for Dewsbury-Hall eventually came to nothing as he joined Chelsea and Moder’s career has seemed in limbo ever since.

The Poland international joined Brighton in 2020 from Lech Poznań but has struggled to establish himself in the first team, largely due to a serious knee injury sustained in 2022 against Norwich.

Moder, who has one-year remaining on his contract, required two knee surgeries and he was not back in action until November 2023, under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Albion then embarked on a massive summer spend which saw midfielders Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Brajan Gruda and Ferdi Kadıoğlu all arrive.

Moder did not appear at all in pre-season and his days at Brighton looked numbered but no summer move materialised. But surprisingly, Moder is now back in the running as injuries to O’Riley, Milner, Wieffer and Kadıoğlu has reduced Hurzeler’s central midfield options. The summer exits of Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross increases his chances further.

In the recent 1-1 draw at Arsenal a youthful Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari were deployed at the Emirates.

“Generally, the situation is the same as it was before the Euros,” said Moder, while on international duty with Poland. “I am a Brighton player and the coach wanted me to stay at the club.

“Of course, I was injured for almost the entire preparation period so it was hard for the coach to see me too.

“He only saw me in those matches at the Euros, but he’s only seen me in training for about a week, but he wanted me to stay at the club, to be part of the team, and that’s basically how I would describe my situation at the moment.”