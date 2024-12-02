Brighton all set to welcome the experienced Daniel Niedzkowski this January

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said the January arrival of Daniel Niedzkowski as assistant head coach will make the club better.

Niedzkowski previously worked as the head of the German football federation’s coaches training programme, where Hurzeler was one of his students.

The 47-year-old also worked with Germany’s under-20 team before spending three years as assistant coach with Bayer Leverkusen.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, was a former student of Daniel Niedzkowski

Niedzkowski will join Brighton’s existing coaching set-up under Hurzeler that includes Jonas Scheuermann and Andrew Crofts.

“First of all, Jonas and Crofty are doing a great job,” said Hurzeler to the Albion website. “I'm absolutely pleased with them and really happy how they work together, how we work together.

"So Daniel’s not a replacement, his appointment is more of an add-on. Daniel has experienced a lot as an assistant coach; he worked for Leverkusen for a long time and then he went to the German Federation, where he worked for the under-21s.

"He has since worked a long time as boss of the Uefa Pro Licence in Germany. There, he developed many coaches and he has a very good eye for dynamics and giving very good feedback on how you work together, how your exercise fits with the match plan, with your principles, and how the schedule is during the day: is it effective? Is it productive? Is it not productive?”

Niedzkowski’s title will be assistant head coach but his role is likely to be wide-ranging as his vast experience could help with a number of aspects around the club.

Hurzeler added: "On top of that, he has a good tactical eye and he will make us better. Actually, I think he will make the whole club better, because, although he’s working for the first team, I think he can have an input across the whole club.

"I got to work with him when I was taking my Pro Licence, which took one year, so I got to know him well, got to know his ideas and to experience his knowledge. I was so impressed by him. But, like I said, he's an add-on and while I'm delighted that he will join us, I'm also very, very happy with Jonas and Crofty.”