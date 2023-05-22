"He works harder then anyone I have ever seen": Jason Steele praises Arsenal transfer target

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele has claimed he has never seen anyone work as hard as Kaoru Mitoma does for Brighton.

The Albion shot stopper was speaking after the club had secured European football for the first time in its history, thanks to a 3-1 win against Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (May 21).

Mitoma provided an assist for one of Evan Ferguson’s two goals in the game, taking him to 18 goal contributions (10 goals and eight assists) in the winger’s debut season for the Seagulls.

When asked about his Japanese team mate post-match, Steele said: “As a player, it is incredible. But more importantly as a man, it is even more incredible.

"He is absolutely unbelievable as a person. He brightens up your day when you see him. He works as hard as anyone I have seen in my entire life. He is that good. You see it week in and week out, the way he carries the team.”

Mitoma joined Brighton on a four-year-deal from Kawasaki Frontale in August 2021. Following a season out on loan for Union SG, the silky wide man made his debut for the Seagulls in a 3–0 away win over League One side Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup second round on August 24.

Two months later, Mitoma made his first Premier League start for the club in a memorable 4-1 home win over Chelsea, setting up Leandro Trossard for the opening goal.

Since that day, the 26-year-old has been one of Brighton’s best players, leading to reported transfer interest from Arsenal and a host of other big clubs.

When asked what the winger’s best attributes were, Steele said: “I know you all think his dribbling is important but for me his willingness to work for the team and to sacrifice his whole performance for the team. That is his strongest attribute.