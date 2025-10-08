Brighton and rest of the Premier League pause for the international break.

The Seagulls are currently 12th in the standings with nine points from their first seven matches.

It's been a mixed bag for Brighton fans as their inconsistent start has delivered three draws, two wins and two losses.

Albion's best moments were the rousing comeback victories against Manchester City and Chelsea, while the away defeats at Everton and Bournemouth brought frustration and criticism. The draws were against Fulham, Tottenham and Wolves.

The Seagulls resume top flight action after the international break and it's expected to be another sell-out at the Amex Stadium as Eddie Howe's Newcastle make the trip south.

Brighton have been well-supported home and away and here's how their average attendance compares, with Crystal Palace, West Ham and all their PL rivals...

1 . Brighton fans have watched on as Fabian Hurzeler's men sit 12th in the Premier League Brighton fans have watched on as Fabian Hurzeler's men sit 12th in the Premier League | Getty Images

2 . Manchester United - 73,965 Despite their problems the Red Devils are the best supported in the PL with an average home attendance of 73,965 | Getty Images

3 . West Ham - 62,459 For some reason West Ham fans still go to the London Stadium. They have the second highest with - 62,459 | Getty Images