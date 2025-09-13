Brighton on the verge of appointing a new technical director

Brighton are expected to announce the arrival of Jason Ayto as their new technical director next week.

The Seagulls parted company with David Weir last Friday and have acted swiftly to secure the services of former Arsenal man Ayto.

Fabrizio Romano posted: "Jason Ayto will be announced as new Brighton technical director next week.

"Agreement done as reported last night as former Arsenal man will join #BHAFC project."

Ayto, 40, spent almost a decade at Arsenal and was their interim sporting director after Edu moved to Nottingham Forest in July earlier this year.

He was reportedly close to taking the job full time but the Gunners opted for Andrea Berta instead.

Ayto was placed on gardening leave and also held talks for a similar role at Newcastle United but Brighton now appear close to securing his services.

Ayto will hope to be in place at Brighton quickly and work will no doubt start ahead of the January transfer window.

Weir joined Brighton as pathway development manager in 2018.

After a short spell as assistant technical director, he became the club’s technical director in May 2022 following Dan Ashworth’s departure to Newcastle.