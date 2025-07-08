Ibrahim Osman of Brighton & Hove Albion is set for Auxerre

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton winger Ibrahim Osman has sealed a season loan with French club Auxerre.

Osman was on loan at Dutch club Feyenoord last term and made 32 appearances with four goals and three assists.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "EXCL: Auxerre agree deal to sign Ibrahim Osman on loan with buy option clause from Brighton, here we go!

"Understand option to buy will be worth €16m after winger rejected several bids for Auxerre.

“Medical booked as Osman will travel with agent Mitch Bakkovens. Deal done."

Fabian Hurzeler: We need to sell players

Ibrahim joined Brighton from FC Nordsjaelland in 2024 for around £16m. The 20-year-old Ghana international featured on the pre-season tour of Japan last summer but never made a competitive appearance for Fabian Hurzeler’s first team.

The deal is a transfer boost for the Seagulls as last week Hurzeler stressed the need to sell players and reduce the squad.

“We bought now a lot of players,” said the German head coach. “[But] to sell some players, I think that's the next part of this process, but we knew it would be a process.

"We are quite good how we handled things so far, and I'm very pleased how Tony [Bloom], David [Weir] and Paul [Barber], how they handled things.

“So I'm quite pleased how we are, how the situation is at the moment, but for sure there still have to be some things done."

Auxerre, managed by Christophe Pélissier, finished 11th in Ligue 1 last term.

