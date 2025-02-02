All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

West Ham have agreed a loan deal for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson until the end of the season, Sussex World understands.

The 20-year-old is travelling to London for a medical and is set to team up with his former boss Graham Potter, who gave him his Premier League debut in 2022.

Ferguson returned from an ankle injury to make an appearance as a second-half substitute in Brighton’s 7-0 thrashing by Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

But he has had few chances to impress under Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, and the recent return of Danny Welbeck has convinced Brighton to allow him to leave.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Evan Ferguson to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with all parties involved after green light from Brighton.

“Evan has been authorized to undergo medical later this afternoon. Straight loan deal until June, salary covered by West Ham.”

Ferguson has made just two Premier League starts for Brighton this term and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2029