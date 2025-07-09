Simon Adingra of Brighton & Hove Albion is about to join Sunderland | Getty Images

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton winger Simon Adingra is set to seal a £20m move to Premier League newcomers Sunderland.

Adingra, 23, almost joined the Black Cats last January as part of deal that saw Tommy Watson Watson arrive at Brighton.

Watson sealed his £10m move but the two clubs failed to get the Adingra deal over the line in the previous window.

That two clubs and the player have revisited the transfer and it seems an agreement has been reached for the Ivory Coast international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Simon Adingra to Sunderland, here we go! Deal done with Brighton for €21m fixed fee plus €3m add-ons.

"Personal terms also agreed with medical to follow next, one more addition for #SAFC.

"Player on his way to complete the move, as @SkySports_Keith reports."

Adingra joined Brighton for around £8m in 2023 from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. He had a brief spell on loan in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise and impressed with 15 goals and 14 assists in 51 matches.

The AFCON winner has made 73 appearances for the Seagulls, claiming 12 goals and five assists.

Verdict

Sunderland are getting a very sharp player with pace and an eye for goal. Adingra played more often under previous Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbo but last season his appearances were sporadic.

The brilliance of Kaoru Mitoma nailed down the left sided attacking position while former Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh was the mainstay on the right of the attack.

Adingra made 12 starts from his 29 appearances in the Premier League term and also netted three goals in three Carabao Cup outings. Some will question why Sunderland are paying double for Adingra than Brighton paid for Watson.

Bothe playing the same position but Adingra is approaching his peak years and should be ready to perform for Régis Le Bris in the Premier League from day one.

Watson will need time and that’s something Brighton can afford at the moment as it seems Mitoma – despite interest from Bayern Munich – is likely to stay.

This deal makes sense for all parties as Adingra should get a chance to a regular at the Stadium of Light.