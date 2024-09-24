Fabian Herzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, remains unbeaten in the Premier League but has drawn his last three

Ian Hart is still a fan of Sussex by the Sea and Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler – despite successive draws

The message is in the music? Not quite, but apparent controversy abounds in certain quarters with the changing of the timing of the playing of the Albion anthem, “Good Old Sussex By The Sea”.

For decades the team has run out to the song, which dates back to the First World War, but now in a change its played as the team are lined up to kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve been away, so only witnessed it for the first time before the Forest game on Sunday. It just goes to show, half the time its about the press and the PR. From afar I’d reads various things and it was almost painted by some as an affront to the Seagulls... but it isn’t, it actually works. So, in true Simon Cowell mode, “it’s a yes from me!”

But to far more pressing matters on the field. Going back to Lytham St Annes all those years ago, and the likes of the late Alan Hardaker used to work the fixtures out manually, when released in June, its almost obligatory for fans to go through them and predict how they will all pan out.

So when the fixture computer churned out homes games two and three, against Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest respectively, most fans would have predicted a six point haul.

Alas no. Successive draws. I touched on the Ipswich game last week, clearly there was added spice with the Tractor Boys boss, Kieran McKenna, originally being Tony Bloom’s first choice to replace RDZ, but it was yet more frustration for the Amex faithful this Sunday as Forest returned up the M1 with a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can debate the whys and wherefores but the bottom line is, if the Albion have genuine European ambitions – a top six finish – the 4 points dropped at the Amex could prove extremely costly come May.

The Albion’s incredible journey over the last 25 years or so, is both a blessing and a curse. For those of us who had to witness the dross whilst in the Football League basement, with those mind numbing trips to Gillingham every other week, just watching the Albion play in the best league on the planet makes us like ‘pigs in muck’.

However, with success comes expectation. We tasted the European fruit and had it not been for horrendous injuries and ‘gung ho tactics’ in Rome from RDZ that Albion might have gone all the way in the Europa League.

But they didn’t. so, it was effectively back to square one with Fabian and a huge outlay in the transfer window obviously intensifies the expectation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, were the Amex two draws ultimately Fabian’s first failure? Forest won at Anfield the week before, so does that add some perspective?

Without wanting to ride the cliché bus, its still early days and for the Premier League’s youngest boss, every day truly is a school day.

We will clearly know more, come the final whistle on Saturday at Chelsea.