Here's who will be in Brighton's dugout for the game against Bournemouth following Graham Potter's departure to Chelsea
Andrew Crofts will be Brighton’s interim head coach for the club’s fixture against Bournemouth this weekend.
The Albion Under-21 coach will take on the role while the club search for a new head coach – after Graham Potter was announced as the new Chelsea manager.
Crofts told the Albion website: “At the moment all I am thinking about is the group and what the group need over the next few days.
"I'm proud and excited, I’ve been associated with the football club for such a long period of time over different spells, but it’s not about me, it’s about what the club needs and what the players need.
"The main focus is going to Bournemouth, to stay in the moment that they’re in as a group, to fight as hard as we can to get more points on the board and with what I have seen this season, they’re in such a good place, such confidence, you can see they’re really enjoying their football and looking forward to the next game.”
Crofts will be supported by his assistant Shannon Ruth, set-play coach Nick Stanley and assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Stern.
The 34-year-old is currently out injured with a calf problem, so is unlikely to feature on the pitch until a new manager is appointed.
Brighton travel to Bournemouth on Saturday (September 10) for the seventh game of the Premier League season – kick off at 3pm.