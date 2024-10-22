Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League fixture with Wolves at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Brighton defender Adam Webster was back in training today ahead of Albion’s Premier League clash against Wolves this Saturday.

Webster, who has struggled for a regular spot this season, injured his thigh during the first half of the 3-2 win against Tottenham and missed the 1-0 win at Newcastle last weekend.

The 29-year-old was pictured working hard in training this week and will hope to be in contention for the matchday squad to face Gary O’Neil’s Wolves at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Brighton defender Adam Webster clocks up the miles in training this week

Webster, who was linked with a £20m move to Wolves last summer, has started twice in the Premier League this term for Fabian Hurzeler’s fifth place team.

The first was a chaotic defensive display in a 4-2 loss at Chelsea where he was substituted on 57 minutes and the second was against Tottenham, where he pulled up after nine minutes and was replaced by Igor Julio.

Webster received criticism from some Albion fans after his display at Chelsea but Hurzeler was swift to back his man. “I see the person behind this player and he's an unbelievable player for us,” said the German. “He's an unbelievable leader for us. He's so supportive with team-mates.

“He is so helpful and he had already made great games for this club. I will always protect him and I will give him the belief he needs and the trust he needs.”

The recent form of fellow defender Jan Paul van Hecke has kept Webster and Julio on the side-lines for much of the season as The Netherlands ace has cemented that spot alongside skipper Lewis Dunk.

Van Hecke should be available to start against Wolves this Saturday having returned to action as a late substitute at Newcastle following his quicker than expected return from a groin issue.

"When some players get injured you really notice how bad you miss them,” said Hurzeler last week when asked by Sussex World about Van Hecke’s absence. “That was the case with Jan Paul van Hecke.

"He is a personality and a communicator. He always wants to win every game and training session. We missed that. On top of that, he has individual quality that makes him a Dutch national player and that is a quality we need in our squad.

"But I was also happy with Adam [Webster] and Igor [Julio] and how they replaced him. It's good to have him and we are really happy that he will be an option [against Newcastle].”