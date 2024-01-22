'He's done well' - Nine-goal Attack ace completes Brighton transfer as fresh challenge emerges

All the latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Adrian Mazilu has completed his transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion, and subsequently joined Vitesse Arnhem on loan for the rest of the season.

The Romania under-21 international had previously agreed to join Albion in this window from FCV Farul last summer, and continued to play in Romania for the first half of the season.

Technical director David Weir said, “We have been monitoring Adrian and he has done well in Romania. He now has a new challenge with Vitesse in a new league and environment, and we will continue to track his progress closely.”

In total the 18-year-old winger made 46 appearances for Farul, scoring nine goals and making four assists.

