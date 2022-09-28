The Italian was appointed as Seagulls boss on September 18 following the departure of Graham Potter to Premier League rivals Chelsea ten days earlier.

The 43-year-old took charge of training for the first time yesterday [September 27] after his work permit was granted last week.

Despite a number of Brighton players missing training due to international commitments, Dunk revealed that De Zerbi put on a ‘very good first session’ – and even showcased his ability on the ball.

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk praised Roberto De Zerbi’s footballing prowess as the new manager took charge of his first Albion training sessions. Picture by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The 30-year-old said: “We had a very good first session, it was intense. The gaffer got his points across, obviously not everyone is here because of the international break so it’s difficult to change anything.

“He joined in the rondos, he’s got a bit! It’s good to see him joining in the sessions. He’s technical, loves a flick and always wants the ball. It’s going to be an enjoyable process.

“We’re excited to learn some new ways and ideas and become a better team under Roberto. We’re open to his ways and thoughts and we can’t wait to get cracking and carry on winning games.”

The former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss spoke through an interpreter at his Albion unveiling in September.

Dunk revealed that De Zerbi conducted training through a translator, but said it in no way hindered the Italian’s ability to get his ‘message across’.

The defender added: “Enrico, Roberto’s translator is very quick at getting the message across and we get a good picture of the manager’s personality through his body language, which is a good thing.

“He can speak some English and Andrea [Maldera], Roberto’s assistant, can speak a little bit as well. It’s been smooth and it’s going to get easier as they learn the language in full.

“Roberto has said that playing under him is going to be a process and that it’s not often a new manager comes in when a team is doing well. So it’s about him getting his message across over time.”

