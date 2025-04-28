Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Solly March spoke highly of the Premier League’s youngest-ever permanent manager Fabian Hurzeler after a Brighton win over West Ham.

Brighton started the game in positive fashion, following a poor 4-2 loss away to Brentford last time out. Albion were able to capitalise on their strong start with a fantastic curling strike from Yasin Ayari. His goal put Brighton 1-0 in the 13th minute.

However, Brighton were caught out by West Ham in the 48th minute. Kudus was able to strike the ball through Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen’s legs to make it 1-1.

Brighton will be kicking themselves about how the goal came for The Hammers. Then West Ham were able to go 2-1 in the 83rd minute thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s sublime cross and an acrobatic header from Tomas Soucek.

Solly March started a game for the first time since October, 2023. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In the 89th minute, Albion were able to get a goal back to make it 2-2. Japanese international Karou Mitoma met Gruda’s headed pass into the box.

It was a scramble at the end, but Brighton were able to come out on top in the 90+2 minute of added time. Carlos Baleba had a shot from range and curled it in beautifully.

The game ended 3-2 to the Albion, with fans going bonkers at full-time.

Another big boost for Albion was the return of Solly March. He had his first start against the Hammers on Saturday, April 26.

The English midfielder returned from a serious ACL injury last December in the 0-0 draw against Brentford and has had only made a handful of top-flight appearances from the bench since.

After the victory, Solly March spoke to Sussex World. We asked himfor his thoughts on Hurzeler as a coach and if players had to adapt to his style, compared to former coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Solly March said: “I think we play in similar ways.

"Obviously, he's young, but everyone respects him and listens to his advice.

“He's probably learning as well about everything he does day-to-day.

"I think it's everything about the club, the players, the managers, going in the right direction.”