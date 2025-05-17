Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool team news: Amex Stadium Monday, May 19 – 8pm

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton received a boost for Monday’s Premier League home clash against champions Liverpool with Lewis Dunk back in contention.

Captain Dunk missed the 2-0 victory over Wolves last time out due to what was described as “a minor issue”,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Dunk will however likely settle for a place on the bench with Adam Webster – who performed so well in the 2-0 win at Wolves last Saturday – likely to keep his spot in the starting XI.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has his skipper Lewis Dunk available to face Liverpool

"Of course it won't be an easy decision,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “But Lewis wasn't able to train some days so he's not on his highest physical level. “Therefore, Adam deserved to play and Adam will deserve to play the next game.

"Then I always say it's competition and they're both leaders, they're both important players on the pitch and beside the pitch for me.

"And like I always emphasise, it's important from our skipper. No matter if Lewis will start or not start, he will be in the squad and he has an impact on our team by his authority, by his experience, by his voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, I'm happy that he's in the squad and let's see if he can get some game time.”

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that Joel Veltman is also back in the squad and Kaoru Mitoma is a possibility, while Georginio Rutter has a chance of being available after injury for Brighton’s final game of the season against Tottenham on May 25.

Wieffer is a reluctant full back

Hurzeler also praised Dutch international Mats Wieffer who impressed in the right back role at Wolves last week. Wieffer usually plays in midfield but Hurzeler feels he has all the qualities to be a full back – even if he was reluctant at first.

“I had a conversation with him about that. At the beginning, of course, he wasn't really happy, but it's about the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's most important that every player understands that no matter where he plays, he needs to help the team. And I think Mats does it in an impressive way.

"And the more time he plays in this position, the more experience he collects, he's getting more and more familiar with it. In my opinion, he has everything to be a really good right-back.

"He has a great physicality, he has good passing skill. He can be very dangerous when we attack because he's fast.

"He has a good overview of the whole pitch and I think that he might be an option for us in the future in this position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls are currently battling for eighth spot alongside Brentford, Bournemouth and Fulham, with a possibility of UEFA Conference League qualification.

The Conference League place only remains available, though, if Manchester City win Saturday’s FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

For you next Albion read: Brighton boss reacts to Liverpool's Dubai and Ibiza celebrations days before Amex Stadium clash