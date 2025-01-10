Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their FA Cup clash at Norwich City

Ideally the FA Cup third round clash at Norwich game would have allowed Fabian Hurzeler the chance to rest some key players ahead of their next run of Premier League fixtures.

But numerous injuries have limited Brighton’s options and players such as Jan Paul van Hecke and Pervis Estupinan – who would have been rested – are likely to start at Carrow Road.

Joel Veltman will however likely put his feet up for this one, with Tariq Lamptey expected to feature at right back and Adam Webster could make his first start at centre back since November having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion is expected to lead the line at Carrow Road

If Van Hecke is rested, there could be a debut for talented young Northern Ireland international defender Ruairi McConville.

£25m summer signing from Celtic Matt O’Riley is expected to be in central midfield and then Hurzeler will have to decide if he plays alongside Carlos Baleba. If Baleba is rested, the lesser spotted Jakub Moder – who has been linked with a January move away from the Amex – could get a rare chance.

£30m winger Yankuba Minteh will likely go from the start on the right flank ahead of Brajan Gruda and £40m record signing Georginio Rutter is expected to lead the line as Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro are struggling with injuries.

There could also be starts for Kaoru Mitoma, who has lost his spot to Simon Adingra of late, and Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso. Expect Solly March to feature from the bench.

There will also be a change between the sticks as Jason Steele will be in ahead of Netherlands international Bart Verbruggen. Hurzeler also confirmed to Sussex World that Steele will captain the team at Norwich.

“This guy is unbelievable,” said Hurzleler on Steele. “He's not selfish. He's really pushing Bart Verbruggen. He tries to help him in bad periods and it's something I haven’t experienced in the football business. He's the captain for this team [at Norwich].”

Brighton predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan; Baleba, O’Riley; Minteh, Enciso, Mitoma; Rutter.