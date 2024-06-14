Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton full back Tariq Lamptey believes they have another major attacking talent on their hands in Ibrahim Osman.

The Seagulls swopped for the 19-year-old Ghana international last February in an initial £17m deal with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

Osman, who can play left wing, right wing and also through the middle, is a product of Ghana's Right to Dream Academy and signed a contract with Brighton that runs until June 2029.

Brighton's £17m signing Ibrahim Osman has impressed his Ghana and new Albion teammate Tariq Lamptey

The academy has proved successful in recent years with Brighton’s Ivory Coast international Simon Adingra also a graduate, before joining Albion for around £6m from FC Nordsjaelland.

The Osman signing is seen as a major coup for the Seagulls as Premier League rivals West Ham tried to sign him the previous January.

Lamptey and Osman are currently with the Ghana national team and will link-up with Brighton for pre-season this summer – including their trip to Japan.

Lamptey, who featured in Ghana's recent World Cup qualifying wins against Mali and Central Africa, has been impressed by Osman.

"He's a good guy and he'll do well," said the former Chelsea man to 3Sport. "I'll help him out so he can just enjoy his football, that's what it's about.

"You know he's a really good player. He's young but really good. He's hardworking, I'm really excited to welcome him."

At the time of the signing, Brighton’s technical director David Weir said: “We’re looking forward to the opportunity of working with Ibrahim.