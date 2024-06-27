'He's training with us' – Brighton ace to leave for Scotland as major squad overhaul continues
An as yet unidentified player from Brighton and Hove Albion is set to join Scottish Championship side Livingstone this summer.
The Seagulls continue to tweak their squad for the coming season with a number of fringe players and also players returning from loan looking to make their next steps in their career.
Livingston boss David Martindale told the club’s website: “One player is coming up from a Premier League club in England, he’s in training with us.
“I’ve got what I’d like to call a good relationship with Brighton. Gordon Greer’s down there, great guy, Davie Weir, fantastic boy, and I did my pro licence with Gary Dicker, so we’ve got some good, strong contacts at Brighton. I’ve got a centre-back from Brighton coming up, I’m in for a number nine.”
The Seagulls have already lost Adam Lallana from last season as the former Liverpool midfielder refused a new deal due to family reasons. The veteran has since signed for newly-promoted Southampton.
Midfielder Steven Alzate – who spent the last two seasons on loan in Belgium – was released after seven years with Albion, while decisions will soon be made on the futures of last season’s loanees Jeremy Sarmiento, Kjell Scherpen, Ed Turns, Mahmoud Dahoud, Kacper Kozlowski, Yasin Ayari, Marc Leonard, Jensen Weir, Andrew Moran, Abdallah Sima and Deniz Undav.
Meanwhile, the future of last season’s player of the year Pascal Gross remains uncertain as the Germany midfielder mulls over the offer of a new contract. Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund are poised.
Albion have already added attacker Ibrahim Osman who joined for £16m from FC Nordsjaelland and they continue to be linked with Arsenal’s Emil Smith Rowe, Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville. They are also in talks with Inter Miami for Paraguay playmaker Diego Gómez.
