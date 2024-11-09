Brighton have appointed Daniel Niedzkowski as assistant head coach, who will take up the position in January.

Niedzkowski, 47, has vast coaching experience in Germany, most recently as head of the German football federation’s coaches training programme since 2016 when his former pupils included head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

He began his coaching career in 2012 working with Germany’s under-20 team before spending three years as assistant coach with Bayer Leverkusen. During his time with Leverkusen, he helped develop several top players as they reached the Champions League three times between 2013-16.

In 2016 he took over as coach of Germany’s under-21 team and led them in 73 matches including the 2021 Olympic Games tournament in Tokyo.

Daniel Niedzkowski will join Fabian Hurzeler's coaching team at Brighton

Since 2018 he has become a highly respected coach educator with the German federation (DFB) as head of its UEFA Pro License Course and its technical director of coach education.

Albion’s head coach Fabian Hürzeler said, “I am delighted to welcome Daniel to the club. He will be an excellent addition to our coaching team and will supplement the skill sets of our existing coaching staff.

“He is somebody I know very well from Germany, and have been keen to bring him to the club, alongside my other backroom staff. He will start with us in January and I look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Technical director David Weir added, “He has a wealth of experience both as an assistant coach and a coaching educator and knows Fabian well from his time with the DFB. He knows what it takes to get the best out of young footballers and develop them into becoming first-team players, which is something that is crucial to our own DNA.

“In his role he will also support the wider development of coach education and formulate a programme which will ensure the highest possible level of coaching from the Academy upwards, across both our men’s and women’s teams.

“We are grateful to the DFB for their understanding and co-operation and wish Daniel every success with us.”