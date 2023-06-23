A talented young Brighton & Hove Albion stopper has moved to a League One outfit on a season-long loan.

Goalkeeper James Beadle has agreed to join Oxford United from July 1.

The 18-year-old joined the Seagulls in January 2022 and signed a new contract at the beginning of 2023 that runs until June 2026.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Crewe Alexandra, making nine League Two appearances before an ankle injury brought an early end to his campaign.

Beadle also made his England under-20 debut in May, keeping a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Iraq.

Men’s under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: “James enjoyed a really successful loan spell with Crewe last season, showing he is ready for the step-up to men’s football.

“We’re pleased to see one of our talented young goalkeepers getting the opportunity to show what he can do in League One.

“Sal Bibbo [Albion under-21 goalkeeping coach] and Gordon Greer [Brighton’s loans manager] will be keeping a close eye on his progress and we wish him the best of luck for the season.”

Speaking to oufc.co.uk, Beadle said: “I’m excited to get started at Oxford.

“I met with Liam Manning [Oxford boss] and was hugely impressed by his plans and how the club is set up.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in a successful season.”

Manning added: “He is highly-rated and for good reason - he’s tall, athletic, commands his area and is a modern keeper who distributes the ball really well.