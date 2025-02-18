All the latest from the Brighton camp after a 3-0 win against Chelsea

Brighton’s Adam Webster said Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah did nothing wrong for Kaoru Mitoma's stunning first half strike.

Mitoma latched on to Bart Verbruggen's long ball with a superb first touch and then cut inside Chalobah to fire past Chelsea keeper Filip Jörgensen.

It was a moment of class from Mitoma and a goal of the season contender – as two further strikes from Yankuba Minteh sealed a deserved 3-0 victory for the Seagulls against Enzo Maresca's team.

Kaoru Mitoma powers past Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah before firing home the opening goal

Chalobah came in for criticism from some who felt the 25-year-old should have been stronger and faster against Mitoma as the Japan international gathered the ball.

However Webster, who completed his first 90 minutes of the season against Chelsea last Friday, believes all the credit should go to Mitoma.

“That touch was incredible and he still shoots from outside the box, so he has got a lot to do,” said Webster. “It was an incredible goal, an incredible moment. It just gets better every time [you see it].

"I honestly knew as soon as he cut inside that he was going to score. To be fair, Trevoh Chalobah didn’t really do anything wrong. He was close to him but it was an unbelievable bit of skill. What a goal.”

Webster delivered an assured performance at the back in place of injured skipper Lewis Dunk. The 30-year-old was even handed the captain's armband when Danny Welbeck was substituted late on.

“I’ve always been a talker on the pitch even when I was young,” Webster said. “Obviously in the summer we lost a couple of big characters, Pascal and Adam Lallana, Billy Gilmour, leaders as well. I feel like us more senior lads have had to step up and I feel like we’ve done that.

“We’ve got like a leadership group with more senior players and we’ve got a lot of young players that we’re trying to help and develop, a lot of new players to the league, so we’ve got to give them time to settle and adapt. For us more senior players it’s important that we set the standards and we drive the culture every day and that’s been a big part for me this year.”

