'Hopefully' - James Milner hints at Brighton future after Albion fail to qualify for Europe
In the game, the Europa League winners opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Mats Wieffer trod on Mathys Tel’s foot in the box, awarding the home side a penalty. It was a really clumsy challenge and a poor one to concede.
In the second half, Albion were able to level the score thanks to a corner from Gruda, which was headed on by Webster, it fell kindly to Jack Hinshelwood who rifled it home from close range.
After that, the Seagulls were well and truly knocking on Tottenham's door. Their energy levels and attack became prominent, forcing the opposition into defence.
Albion came very close in the 63rd minute of the fixture, with Baleba’s deflected shot hitting the post.
Then in the 65th minute, Jack Hinshelwood gave Brighton the lead with an extremely cheeky backheeled goal from close in. That was his third goal in two matches.
Albion weren’t done there. Diego Gomez was fouled in the box near the end, which awarded his side a penalty. From the spot, Matt O’Riley finished it off expertly.
Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Diego Gomez, rifled that ball into the top-left corner from outside the box. It was a lovely strike and rounded off a solid 4-1 performance from Brighton.
After the game, James Milner spoke to the press.
In May 2024, Milner signed a new one-year deal with Brighton.
He featured in the 2024–25 season opening match on 17 August, which ended in an 3–0 away win against Everton, becoming the first player to play 23 Premier League seasons.
In this campaign, Milner made just four Premier League appearances for the Albion, including a cameo at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 25.
He’s been kept out for most of the season due to a hamstring injury.
When asked about whether he can make a difference at Brighton next year, James Milner said: "I hope so for sure.
"You look at the season we have. We have good players and good results but there have been times when we've dropped points and shouldn't have done.
"You need a bit of experience. "You look at the players have come in, the likes of Mats Wieffer and Gruda, difficult coming to a new team and country but look how good they've been in last few weeks.
"It takes time. I'm excited for next year for sure. Hopefully I can be a part of it. You look at the potential that's there with another year under the belt..
"Hopefully with myself involved and the senior guys can keep pushing these guys. The more games, the game understanding will improve.
"The manager has done a fantastic job but another season under his belt I think it is exciting for next season."
