How Brighton and Hove Albion could line up in 2022/23 - including THREE new signings and Arsenal star

Graham Potter's team have made huge strides forward this term and are on track for their highest ever Premier League finish and points tally.

Albion are currently on 41 points - level with their highest total - and a draw or better at Wolves this Saturday would see them surpass that milestone and put them on track for a top 10 finish.

But a team in the Premier League can never stand still for long and there will likely be a few changes in personnel and tweaks over the summer.

Yves Bissouma will have just 12 months remaining on his contract and could be set to leave while Belgian ace Leo Trossard also stated he will be listening to other offers.

Luckily for Brighton they have players making great strides forward this season who could potentially replace the duo should they depart.

The club could also dip into the transfer market. Ben White and Dan Burn have departed in the last two transfer windows for a combined total of £63m and the potential sale of Bissouma and Trossard could fetch a similar figure.

It would boost Albion's transfer budget and Potter may look to bring in a new defender to bolster that area of the pitch and also target a new striker as they look for that elusive natural predator to provide that cutting edge and finish off the clever approach play.

It's a crucial time in the clubs development and here's how the Seagulls could line-up next season in the Premier League.

1. Rob Sanchez - GK The Spain international has been superb in parts but has also had a few wobbles. Will be better for the experience and will aim for more consistency next season Photo Sales

2. Joe Rodon - D The Wales international has struggled at Tottenham since Antonio Conte's arrival and the former Swansea man will likely seek a move this summer. Worked with Potter at Swansea and could be a solid defensive addition for the Albion Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk - D The Albion slipper remains one of Brighton's best and most important players. Struggled with a knee issue this season and will hope for an injury campaign next year Photo Sales

4. Adam Webster- D Another who has struggled with injuries this campaign. Remains a vital player for Albion and an injury-free spell could see him back in the England conversation once more. Big season next term. Photo Sales