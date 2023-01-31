Brighton could have some extra time in which to seal deals before the end of the transfer window - with in and outgoings still possible at the Amex Stadium.

Mykola Matviyenko of Shakhtar Donetsk has been closely linked with a move to Brighton

Brighton have achieved their number one priority this transfer window as they maintained the services of Ecuador international Moises Caicedo.

They have also signed three players this window as Yasin Ayari joined on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Swedish side AIK, Ireland teenage striker Marc O'Mahony signed from Cork City, while Argentina wonder-kid Facundo Buonanotte singed for around £9m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton however do still have time to make further signings and many feel they are still short of a left-sided defender with Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine defender Mykola Matviyenko often linked. Matviyenko has previously been a target of Manchester City, Arsenal and West Ham.

Roberto De Zerbi knows the player well having worked with Matviyenko at Shakhtar but talks reportedly stalled because of a £20m valuation. If Brighton were inclined to revisit discussions for Matviyenko – or indeed any other player – there is till time.

Rules state, Brighton and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete any deal – as long as the club submit a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved and fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once received and approved, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.