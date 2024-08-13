How Brighton could line up vs Everton with Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh - gallery

Midfielder Wieffer arrived for £25m this summer from Feyenoord and is expected to make a telling impact this term, while Minteh, who joined from Newcastle for around £30m, has looked electric in pre-season.

Wieffer, speaking after Albion’s 4-0 pre-season win against Villarreal at the Amex last Saturday, said: “I have to take next step and Brighton is the perfect place to do that. You see a lot of players developing really well here. Playing style. A lot of Dutch people here to help me also. It's not the main thing I come here but it helps. [Brighton had] European football last season and we hope to get that [for next season] as well.”