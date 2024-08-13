How Brighton could line up vs Everton with Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler is set to unleash new signings Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh in their Premier League opener at Everton this Saturday.
Midfielder Wieffer arrived for £25m this summer from Feyenoord and is expected to make a telling impact this term, while Minteh, who joined from Newcastle for around £30m, has looked electric in pre-season.
Wieffer, speaking after Albion’s 4-0 pre-season win against Villarreal at the Amex last Saturday, said: “I have to take next step and Brighton is the perfect place to do that. You see a lot of players developing really well here. Playing style. A lot of Dutch people here to help me also. It's not the main thing I come here but it helps. [Brighton had] European football last season and we hope to get that [for next season] as well.”
Here’s how Albion could line-up at Everton – including star signings Wieffer and Minteh:
