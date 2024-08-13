How Brighton could line up vs Everton with Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 11:20 BST
All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler is set to unleash new signings Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh in their Premier League opener at Everton this Saturday.

Midfielder Wieffer arrived for £25m this summer from Feyenoord and is expected to make a telling impact this term, while Minteh, who joined from Newcastle for around £30m, has looked electric in pre-season.

Wieffer, speaking after Albion’s 4-0 pre-season win against Villarreal at the Amex last Saturday, said: “I have to take next step and Brighton is the perfect place to do that. You see a lot of players developing really well here. Playing style. A lot of Dutch people here to help me also. It's not the main thing I come here but it helps. [Brighton had] European football last season and we hope to get that [for next season] as well.”

Here’s how Albion could line-up at Everton – including star signings Wieffer and Minteh:

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler could unleash new signings Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh at Everton on Saturday

1.

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler could unleash new signings Mats Wieffer and Yankuba Minteh at Everton on Saturday Photo: Masashi Hara

The experienced stopper is expected to start between the sticks as Bart Verbruggen is side-lined with an unspecified injury

2. Jason Steele - GK

The experienced stopper is expected to start between the sticks as Bart Verbruggen is side-lined with an unspecified injury Photo: Masashi Hara

Played regularly in pre-season and will likely start ahead of Tariq Lamptey who has missed the last few friendlies

3. Joel Veltman - RB

Played regularly in pre-season and will likely start ahead of Tariq Lamptey who has missed the last few friendlies Photo: Warren Little

The skipper played his first pre-season match in the 4-0 win against Villarreal last Saturday and looks ready for the new season.

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper played his first pre-season match in the 4-0 win against Villarreal last Saturday and looks ready for the new season. Photo: George Wood

