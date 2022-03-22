With the Premier League very much entering its final stages, things are hotting up at both ends of the table.
For Brighton, the likelihood is that they will finish comfortably midtable, with a strong start to the season fading somewhat in recent weeks.
The Seagulls now head into a short break, with international football taking centre stage for the next couple of weeks, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look (via Transfermarkt) at how the top flight table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season - and the outcome is eyebrow-raising to say the least.
Here’s a look at how Albion and the rest of England’s top tier fare in the shock alternative table...