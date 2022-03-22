How Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa rank in the intriguing Premier League table with a twist

It’d be all change in the top flight if domestic scorers ruled the roost.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:45 pm

With the Premier League very much entering its final stages, things are hotting up at both ends of the table.

For Brighton, the likelihood is that they will finish comfortably midtable, with a strong start to the season fading somewhat in recent weeks.

The Seagulls now head into a short break, with international football taking centre stage for the next couple of weeks, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look (via Transfermarkt) at how the top flight table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season - and the outcome is eyebrow-raising to say the least.

Here’s a look at how Albion and the rest of England’s top tier fare in the shock alternative table...

1. 1st: Aston Villa

Pts: 54. W: 15. D: 9. L: 5. GF: 24. Top scorer: Ollie Watkins (7)

Photo Sales

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Pts: 50. W: 12. D: 14. L: 2. GF: 18. Top scorer: Bukayo Saka & Emile Smith Rowe (9)

Photo Sales

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Pts: 47. W: 12. D: 11. L: 6. GF: 20. Top scorer: Raheem Sterling (10)

Photo Sales

4. 4th: Manchester United

Pts: 46. W: 12. D: 10. L: 7. GF: 15. Top scorer: Marcus Rashford (4)

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueBrightonFootballSeagulls
Next Page
Page 1 of 5