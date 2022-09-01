How Brighton, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United can still sign players after the deadline

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer’s transfer window closes at 11pm tonight (September 1) and a number of Premier League clubs will be looking to confirm numerous deals before it slams shut.

The key to completing a quick deadline day transfer is the deal sheet.

The deal sheet allows a club to confirm that a deal has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation.

If a club wants to submit a deal sheet, it must be submitted in full between 9pm and 11pm on the evening of transfer deadline day, otherwise the deal will fall through.

Once the sheet arrives, clubs have got another two hours, or until 1am, in which to submit the full paperwork.

This paperwork should include the player’s contract, transfer agreement, permission to work in the UK (if required), international clearance if transferring from abroad as well as any transfer levy that may apply.

If a club are looking to complete an international transfer, they still have to comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight.

As the transfer deadline approaches, clubs are asked whether they are planning to complete any business so that the Premier League's Football Operations and Regulatory departments are prepared.