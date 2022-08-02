How Brighton will line-up without Marc Cucurella at Manchester United – as Graham Potter grand plan scuppered by Chelsea

Albion, who finished ninth in the Premier League last season, have had a decent pre-season and finished in style with a 5-1 friendly victory against La Liga outfit Espanyol at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.
Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and a Leo Trossard hat-trick did the damage and boosted confidence ahead of the clash with Erik ten Hag’s refreshed team.
Potter's men have however lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma earlier this transfer window as he joined Tottenham in a £30m deal and Marc Cucurella looks to be heading for Chelsea for £50m.
Potter had stated that he expected the Spaniard to feature at Man United but Chelsea's determination to land Cucurella has scuppered Potter's plans.
Here's how Albion could line-up at Old Trafford