How Brighton will line-up without Marc Cucurella at Manchester United – as Graham Potter grand plan scuppered by Chelsea

Albion, who finished ninth in the Premier League last season, have had a decent pre-season and finished in style with a 5-1 friendly victory against La Liga outfit Espanyol at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and a Leo Trossard hat-trick did the damage and boosted confidence ahead of the clash with Erik ten Hag’s refreshed team.

Potter's men have however lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma earlier this transfer window as he joined Tottenham in a £30m deal and Marc Cucurella looks to be heading for Chelsea for £50m.

Potter had stated that he expected the Spaniard to feature at Man United but Chelsea's determination to land Cucurella has scuppered Potter's plans.

Here's how Albion could line-up at Old Trafford

Sanchez - GK Albion's No 1 kept a clean sheet against United at the Amex last year and will look for a strong start to the season

Veltman - D Expect to see the relible Dutchman on the right of the back three

Dunk - D The Albion skipper has looked sharp in pre-season and will need to be against a potent United attack

Webster - D Looks injury free and back to his best in pre-season. Could be on the left of a back three