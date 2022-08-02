Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter will rethink his plans for their Premier League opener at Manchester United

How Brighton will line-up without Marc Cucurella at Manchester United – as Graham Potter grand plan scuppered by Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter faces a number of tricky decisions as he prepares his team for their Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 2:57 pm

Albion, who finished ninth in the Premier League last season, have had a decent pre-season and finished in style with a 5-1 friendly victory against La Liga outfit Espanyol at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and a Leo Trossard hat-trick did the damage and boosted confidence ahead of the clash with Erik ten Hag’s refreshed team.

Potter's men have however lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma earlier this transfer window as he joined Tottenham in a £30m deal and Marc Cucurella looks to be heading for Chelsea for £50m.

Potter had stated that he expected the Spaniard to feature at Man United but Chelsea's determination to land Cucurella has scuppered Potter's plans.

Here's how Albion could line-up at Old Trafford

1. Sanchez - GK

Albion's No 1 kept a clean sheet against United at the Amex last year and will look for a strong start to the season

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

2. Veltman - D

Expect to see the relible Dutchman on the right of the back three

Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales

3. Dunk - D

The Albion skipper has looked sharp in pre-season and will need to be against a potent United attack

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

4. Webster - D

Looks injury free and back to his best in pre-season. Could be on the left of a back three

Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Graham PotterManchester UnitedChelseaBrightonPremier League
Next Page
Page 1 of 3