How Brighton's 20 loan players have fared this season

3. Jensen Weir

Jensen Weir joined Cambridge United on a season-long loan in July but a knee injury has consigned the 20-year-old to a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The midfielder made 24 appearances in all competitions for the U's before suffering his injury in a 1-0 loss at Rotherham United in December. Weir is back at Brighton receiving treatment for the injury but Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner said it was 'highly unlikely' the Albion young gun would return to complete his loan spell.

Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images