How Brighton's 20 loan players have fared this season

Loan are often beneficial for young players looking to gain first team experience, and senior players looking to put themselves in the shop window.
The Seagulls currently have 20 players out on loan, hoping to catch the eye of Albion head coach Graham Potter or secure a permanent move elsewhere.
Here's how each player has fared this season.
1. Alex Cochrane
Alex Cochrane is on a season-long loan at Scottish Premiership club Hearts. The 21-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has impressed at Tynecastle. The defender has made 24 league appearances for the Jambos. Cochrane scored his first professional goal in Hearts' 3-0 home victory over Livingston in September. He scored his second, and claimed an assist, in the 5-2 home win over Dundee United in November.
Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
2. Teddy Jenks
Teddy Jenks in also enjoying a season-long loan in the Scottish Premiership. The midfielder joined Aberdeen in June. Jenks has made 16 league appearance for Aberdeen, scoring twice. The 20-year-old scored on his Dons league debut, coming off the bench to net the equaliser in the 2-1 win at Livingston in August. Jenks saw red in Aberdeen's 3-2 loss at St Mirren in September. The youngster netted his second Aberdeen goal in the 1-0 victory at St Johnstone.
Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
3. Jensen Weir
Jensen Weir joined Cambridge United on a season-long loan in July but a knee injury has consigned the 20-year-old to a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The midfielder made 24 appearances in all competitions for the U's before suffering his injury in a 1-0 loss at Rotherham United in December. Weir is back at Brighton receiving treatment for the injury but Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner said it was 'highly unlikely' the Albion young gun would return to complete his loan spell.
Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images
4. Matt Clarke
Matt Clarke signed for West Bromwich Albion on a loan for the 2021-22 campaign. The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Derby County, impressed under manager Valerien Ismael in a back three but suffered a dip in form during the winter. New boss Steve Bruce has changed the Baggies' formation entirely but the defender has shone when called upon. Clarke has so far made 26 league appearances for the Midlands outfit
Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images