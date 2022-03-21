As Brighton & Hove Albion hunt for their highest-ever top-flight points tally and league finish, supporters will no doubt be excited to see what the future holds for the Seagulls.

And while we might not have a crystal ball out our disposal, we do have the next best thing - Football Manager 2022.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of football management, and we thought we’d take a look five years into the future to see exactly lay ahead for Brighton.

Fast forward to 2026, and it’s all change at the Amex.

Just five members of Albion’s current team are still in the match day squad, but the big news is that Graham Potter is no longer at the club.

The Seagulls have managed to maintain their top-flight status under his successor after Potter guided the club to a series of midtable finishes.

Check out Brighton's impressive new squad, according to Football Manager 2022, below.

1. Manager: Steve Cooper There's a new man in charge at the Amex. Steve Cooper replaced Graham Potter in March 2025 after the board made the surprise move to sack the 46-year-old. Potter lead Brighton to 15th, tenth and 11th before his departure. Cooper, who secured promotion to the Premier League twice with Forest, steered Albion to 12th in the 24-25 season.

2. GK: David Raya The Spanish goalkeeper was snapped up in January 2026 after Brighton agreed a £15.5m deal with Udinese. David Raya departed Brentford in July 2024 in a deal worth £19.5m. Raya has made 19 league appearances for Albion and kept four clean sheets.

3. RB: Tariq Lamptey Still only 25, Tariq Lamptey has made 205 league appearances for Albion and scored five goals. The defender has so far won one cap for England. Lamptey was handed his first cap in September 2026. The wing-back, who is valued at £66m by Football Manager, is well on his way to becoming a Seagulls legend.

4. CB: Jan Paul van Hecke The Dutchman has cemented himself as a key defender for Albion after an impressive loan spell at Blackburn Rovers in 2021-22. Jan Paul van Hecke has made 106 league appearances for the Seagulls, scoring once. Football Manager rates him highly and has valued him at £48m.