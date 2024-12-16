How Diego Gomez fits into Fabian Hurzeler's XI as Brighton prepare for January revamp

Brighton’s Paraguay international Diego Gomez was introduced to the crowd ahead of the Crystal Palace loss following his £12m move from MLS club Inter Miami.

The 21-year-old midfielder will join the Premier League club on January 1, when the transfer window opens and will be available for Albion’s clash against Arsenal at the Amex on January 4.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “We are looking forward to working with Diego very soon. He has already made a real impression both at club and international level.

“Like all young players who come to us from abroad, he will need a period of adjustment to the Premier League, but I feel he can make a big contribution and I am looking forward to working with him.”

He moved to Inter Miami in July 2023, making 28 appearances this season and scoring six goals as they qualified for the Club World Cup next summer.

Gomez also represented Paraguay at the Paris Olympics, helping them reach the quarter-finals before losing to Egypt on penalties.

Brighton technical director David Weir added: “He is a dynamic midfielder who can contribute goals and assists.

“He has only recently finished the MLS campaign, so we are confident he will be ready to compete for a place in the squad when he joins us next month.”

Here’s how Brighton’s XI could look in January, including Diego Gomez as part of a 4-3-3 formation.

Bart Verbruggen – GK: The Netherlands international is Hurzeler’s established No 1 ahead of the more experienced Jason Steele.

Joel Veltman – RB: The experienced defender has been a reliable presence this term and gets the nod ahead of Tariq Lamptey.

Lewis Dunk – CB: The skipper is back in the team after his calf injury and will look to find his top form throughout the festive period and in the New Year.

Jan Paul van Hecke – CB: The Dutchman has been Albion’s best defender for some time now and could be a future captain of the Seagulls.

Pervis Estupinan – LB: When the Ecuadorian is fit and firing, he’s one of the best left backs in the PL.

Carlos Baleba – CM: The young Cameroon international has improved this season and has been one of Brighton’s best players this term. Much more to come.

Diego Gomez – CM: The £12m Paraguayan arrival will add power and guile to the midfield and is a goal threat as well.

Jack Hinshelwood – CM: Hurzeler has quite a few options with Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Yasin Ayari and Ferdi Kadioglu all available but Hinshelwood just gets the nod, alongside Baleba and Gomez.

Yankuba Minteh – RW: The £30m summer signing is still to find his best form after injuries and needs a strong second half to the season.

Joao Pedro – CF: Looked a little off the pace in the last few matches but remains Albion’s best attacking talent.

Kaoru Mitoma – LW: The Japan international is one of the best wingers in the PL on his day but needs to show that more consistently.