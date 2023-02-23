Government plans for greater regulation of Premier League football – Here’s how it can impact Brighton and Hove Albion and their top flight rivals.

A new independent football regulator will have “targeted powers” to resolve how money flows down from the Premier League and also to stop clubs from joining breakaway leagues.

The Government will publish its White Paper on football governance and has confirmed it will act on a recommendation from the 2021 fan-led review of football to create a regulator.

The body’s main purpose is to ensure clubs run sustainably, following the collapse of Bury and Macclesfield in recent years.

However, the regulator can also force arbitration if the Premier League, the EFL and the Football Association disagree on how top-flight finances support the game at lower levels. Discussions between the bodies are ongoing.

The licensing system can prevent owners from changing a club’s name, badge or kit without supporter input, and powers to block clubs from joining new competitions which do not meet predetermined criteria, in consultation with the FA and fans.

The formation of the European Super League in April 2021 led to outrage among supporters and prompted the Government to bring forward its plan to commission the fan-led review. The regulator will also run an owners’ and directors’ test. At this stage it is not clear if any human rights element to the test, which Amnesty International called for in the wake of the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle and has echoed again amid a Qatari bid for Manchester United.

The review also recommended the introduction of a levy of up to 10 per cent on Premier League transfer deals to support the pyramid and grassroots football. This was heavily criticised at the time by top-flight bosses and it is looking unlikely that the levy idea will be taken forward.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “These bold new plans will put fans back at the heart of football, protect the rich heritage and traditions of our much-loved clubs and safeguard the beautiful game for future generations.”