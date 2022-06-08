How Graham Potter's best XI could look after summer transfer window – as Man City, Newcastle and Arsenal circle Brighton's top talent

Albion head coach Graham Potter will have to make some shrewd moves in the summer transfer window if Albion are to improve on a ninth placed finish in the Premier League.

The Seagulls impressed last campaign and the trick now is to try and keep the majority of their best players for next term.

Influential midfielder Yves Bissouma, goalkeeper Rob Sanchez, Spanish star Marc Cucurella and playmaker Leo Trossard all delivered eye-catching displays and have attracted interest from elsewhere.

Bissouma – who is wanted by Arsenal, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Monaco – has just 12 months remaining on his contract and looks the most likely out of Potter’s best players to depart.

Trossard is another with just a year remaining on his deal and his future sounded far from certain earlier this year when he said he will be listening to other offers.

Cucurella is another hot property and his debut season in the Premier League took many by surprise and alerted the attentions of Chelsea and Man City.

It would take a huge sum to snatch the wild-haired 23-year-old Spaniard but then City are not exactly short of sheckles. It just depends how badly they want him.

Albion fans will also hope to keep Leicester and Newcastle target Sanchez for another year after he recovered from a few early season wobbles to help Brighton to their best finish.

Here’s how Albion’s best XI could look at the start of next season – after the summer transfer window.

Rob Sanchez - GK An excellent second half of the season after a few wobbles earlier in the campaign. The Spain international has attracted interest from Leicester and Newcastle but likely to be in Potter's first XI. He will however have stiff competition from Kjell Scherpen.

Joel Veltman An excellent campaign last season and one of Brighton's most consistent performers. At just £900k, the Netherlands international remains one of Albion's best signings in recent history.

Lewis Dunk - D Finished the campaign strongly after recovering from a knee injury. Albion's captain and best defender and last week said he wants to retire at the club. Music to the ears of Albion fans!

Adam Webster - D Had his injury issues last campaign and will hope for a good run in the team next season. Adds so much with his ability to play from the back and drive forward. Could be in the conversation once again.