Sporting CP full-back Pedro Porro’s impending transfer to Tottenham Hotspur may have a major impact on Tariq Lamptey’s future at Brighton & Hove Albion, according to latest reports.

Spurs are on the verge of snapping up their top January transfer target in a deal worth €45million. The Spain international has signed a five-year contract with the north London club, but the move has yet to be finalised due to negotiations over payment terms.

Porro’s departure means Sporting are now in the market for a wing-back – and The Athletic has reported that the 19-time Primeira Liga champions have ‘approached’ the Seagulls about bringing Lamptey to Portugal on a temporary basis.

Posting on Twitter, The Athletic football correspondent David Ornstein said: “EXCL: Sporting Lisbon have approached Brighton & Hove Albion about signing Tariq Lamptey on loan. With #SportingCP right wing-back Pedro Porro getting closer to #THFC move, they’ve contacted #BHAFC to discuss taking Lamptey as replacement @TheAthleticFC”

Picture by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Yesterday, both the Daily Mirror and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Lamptey ‘could leave’ Albion in the final days of the January transfer window.

The Ghana international has seen his game time diminish this season. The 22-year-old has made 16 appearances in the Premier League, but has only been named in the starting XI once.

