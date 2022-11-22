Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach wants to do some business when the Premier League transfer window swings open in January

How Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton XI will look if January rumours involving Chelsea and West Ham targets are true - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion have just two Premier League matches before the January transfer window swings open – but who is tipped to be added to Roberto De Zerbi’s starting XI?

By Derren Howard
2 hours ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 11:28am

Brighton have enjoyed a decent start to their Premier League season despite losing their head coach Graham Potter to Chelsea in September. Italian boss De Zerbi was brought on to continue Potter’s fine work and Albion are seventh in the league standings as the top flight breaks for the Qatar World Cup. The Seagulls will resume their campaign on Boxing Day at Southampton and then face Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on December 31. The January transfer window then opens and De Zerbi has already stated that he wants some reinforcements to his squad as they prepare for the second half of the season and a possible push for Europe. Albion have already been linked with a number of players, including some of De Zerbi’s former charges from his previous clubs Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Sussex World have taken a look a the transfer links and created Albion’s starting XI – if the transfer rumours are true...

1. Rob Sanchez - GK

The Spain international will be vital to Albion's European hopes in the second half of the season. Has previously been rumours of a move away but Brighton will hope to keep their shot stopper who continues to improve

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2. Mykola Matviyenko - D

The 26-year-old worked with De Zerrbi at Shakhtar. The Ukraine left sided centre back is valued around £11m and has been linked with West Ham, Man City and Arsenal. Looks like the type of player who could add balance to the left side of the defence which has perhaps been missing since Dan Burn's exit

Photo: SERGEI GAPON

3. Lewis Dunk - D

The Albion skipper remains their best and most important player. The foundation De Zerbi's team is built upon.

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

4. Adam Webster

De Zerbi has already highlight the centre back's importance to the team and an injury free second half would help Brighton and also get him back in the England conversation.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

