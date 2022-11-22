How Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton XI will look if January rumours involving Chelsea and West Ham targets are true - gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion have just two Premier League matches before the January transfer window swings open – but who is tipped to be added to Roberto De Zerbi’s starting XI?
Brighton have enjoyed a decent start to their Premier League season despite losing their head coach Graham Potter to Chelsea in September. Italian boss De Zerbi was brought on to continue Potter’s fine work and Albion are seventh in the league standings as the top flight breaks for the Qatar World Cup. The Seagulls will resume their campaign on Boxing Day at Southampton and then face Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on December 31. The January transfer window then opens and De Zerbi has already stated that he wants some reinforcements to his squad as they prepare for the second half of the season and a possible push for Europe. Albion have already been linked with a number of players, including some of De Zerbi’s former charges from his previous clubs Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk.
Sussex World have taken a look a the transfer links and created Albion’s starting XI – if the transfer rumours are true...