Brighton have enjoyed a decent start to their Premier League season despite losing their head coach Graham Potter to Chelsea in September. Italian boss De Zerbi was brought on to continue Potter’s fine work and Albion are seventh in the league standings as the top flight breaks for the Qatar World Cup. The Seagulls will resume their campaign on Boxing Day at Southampton and then face Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on December 31. The January transfer window then opens and De Zerbi has already stated that he wants some reinforcements to his squad as they prepare for the second half of the season and a possible push for Europe. Albion have already been linked with a number of players, including some of De Zerbi’s former charges from his previous clubs Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk.