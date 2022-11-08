There are numerous ways to run a football club and Brighton are certainly one of the better and most shrewd examples in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have enjoyed huge investment over the years to get them into the top flight and that was provided mainly by self-made Brighton fan and now owner and chairman Tony Bloom.

His long-term vision and data-based approach has enabled them to compete with the giants such as Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City – plus Newcastle, who are now backed by vast amounts of Saudi money.

A report on Monday suggested the American-based owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sport Group, will consider offers for the club – FSG, then New England Sports Ventures, bought Liverpool for £300million in 2010. Forbes now values the club at around £3.5bn, and a weak pound currently makes the Premier League club more attractive to overseas investors.

Here's a run down of the estimated wealth of all 20 Premier League owners, including Liverpool's John Henry...

1. Brentford Matthew Benham (£3m)

2. Leeds Andrea Radrizzani (£344m)

3. Nottingham Forest Evangelos Marinakis (£505m)

4. Brighton Tony Bloom (£765m)