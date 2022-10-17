How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest as Roberto De Zerbi chases first win as Brighton manager

The Seagulls are without a win in their last three league games, having lost back-to-back games against Brentford and Tottenham after drawing with Liverpool at Anfield – in De Zerbi’ first game in charge.

They face a Forest side which has struggling since returning to the top flight for the first time in 23 years. Steve Cooper’s men are currently rock bottom of the Premier League table, having won just one of their first 10 league games.

The match is a sell-out, but fans can still watch the game on Amazon Prime, with coverage starting from 7pm, for a 7:30pm kick off.

